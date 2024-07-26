Veep Bawumia donates Pickup to Hilla Limann Senior High School 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 26, GNA–The Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has donated a Pick-up vehicle to the Hilla Limann Senior High School at Gwollu in the Upper West Region.

The NPP flagbearer promised to provide the vehicle to the only Senior High School in the Sissala West District in response to a request made by the late Paramount Chief of Gwollu, Kuri-Biktie Limann IV.

Dr Bawumia made the pledge on Saturday, June 29, 2024, when he led a government delegation to the late Gwollu Overlord’s funeral at Gwollu.

Less than a month after the pledge, Dr Bawumia on Thursday, July 25, 2024, handed over the keys to a brand new Nissan Navarra 4WD Pickup to the school authorities at the Gwollu Palace, Gwollu.

Expressing delight at the donation, the Chiefs and people of the three traditional areas in the Sissala West District commended Dr Bawumia for promptly fulfilling his promise.

Reading a speech on behalf of his fellow Paramount Chiefs of Zini, Gwollu and Pulima, Kuoru Osman DeiwiaNankpa III, the Paramount Chief of Pulima, expressed surprise at the speed with which Dr Bawumia had redeemed his pledge.

“Your recent pledge to grant the request of our late father and colleague, late KuoruKuriBuktie Limann to get a bus and a Pickup for the Dr Hilla Limann Senior High School are testament to your government’s and personal commitment to groom quality human resources for the benefit of our country.

“So, let me be fulsome on behalf of the Chiefs and people of our land, in showing our profound gratitude for such meaningful interventions. I have gathered from very reliable sources that what you told us on this same grounds, barely a fortnight ago about making the Pickup available, will come to fruition today.

“I ask on behalf of our people, ‘What kind of a politician is this?’ You promised and you delivered. We are deeply touched and express the same here with elation,” KuoruDeiwiaNankpa stated.

Members of the Limann family, the Board and Management of the School, expressed deep appreciation to Dr Bawumia for the gesture and promised to ensure its proper use and maintenance.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

