Ghana’s forthcoming elections will be peaceful – Rev. Kumuyi  

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, July 26, GNA –The Reverend Dr William Kumuyi, an International Evangelist and the Convenor of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), has asked Ghanaians not to panic about the upcoming general election in December.

He said God is with Ghana and the peace being experienced in the country would not be jeopardized by the elections.

Speaking upon his arrival in Kumasi to begin the global crusade, Dr Kumuyi said prayers would be said for the nation at the big spiritual event for God to improve the economic situation of the country.

“Ghana will wittiness a great transformation in its economy,” he stated.

The crusade, the first of its kind in Kumasi, would shake the whole city by transforming lives and bring hope and relief to the distressed and depressed, he noted.

Rev. Kumuyi said it was about time the whole world heard and got to know about the gospel of Christ, adding that the crusade would bring real fullness of salvation and total healing.

The Pastors would also have the key to solutions in their churches, he said.

Rev Douglas Frimpong, Representative of the Kumasi Council of Christian Churches, said the crusade would go on the records as the most historical in Ghana.

GNA

