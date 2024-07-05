United States, Ghana celebrate shared values of democracy and diversity

By James Amoh Junior, GNA

Accra, July 5, GNA – The United States and Ghana on Thursday reinforced their long-standing ties and shared values of democracy and diversity at the 248th Independence Day celebration of the US in Accra.

The United States and Ghana have a close and enduring friendship rooted in their mutual commitment to freedom and democratic values.

The Anniversary celebration, which brought together the diplomatic corps, Ministers of State, American community in Ghana, Chiefs and Queen mothers, the media, therefore, highlighted the diversity and bilateral ties between the two nations.

This celebration, held at the US Embassy, not only marked US Independence Day but also reaffirmed the strong and evolving partnership between Ghana and the United States, united by their commitment to democracy and diversity.

Patrons were treated to an exceptional musical experience by the Adaha Dance Band.

The evening was filled with the vibrant sounds of classics and contemporary Ghanaian music, as the energetic band effortlessly blended traditional rhythms with modern melodies to keep the audience on their feet.

Madam Veronica E. Palmer, US Ambassador to Ghana, reflected on the historical ties between Ghana and the United States while celebrating the partnership between the two countries grounded in mutual respect and shared principles.

She said democracy and diversity were at the heart of this relationship, serving as the foundation and lifeblood of both nations.

“Democracy is the heartbeat of our nations, the foundation on which our countries are built. Diversity is what gives democracy its value and purpose,” Madam Palmer stated, drawing parallels between the inclusive democratic processes in both countries.

While highlighting the upcoming elections in Ghana and the United States, the Ambassador acknowledged the challenges that posed and the essential role of a free, transparent, and credible elections in sustaining democracy.

The Ambassador celebrated Ghana’s rich diversity, with its multitude of ethnic groups, languages, and political parties, all contributing to a vibrant democracy.

Ambassador Palmer stressed that embracing diversity and ensuring inclusive democratic practices were vital in overcoming attempts to discredit, disillusion, and divide.

“…We embrace diversity. Because we recognise that the best solution is found when we look at the problem through a multitude of perspectives. We arrive at the best ideas when they are tested, argued, and refined in the crucible of a free press and the halls of parliament,” she said.

Amb. Palmer who acknowledged some key achievements in the US-Ghana partnership over the past year praised Ghana for hosting Operation Flintlock, which involved the armed forces of 31 nations in a regional security exercise, and commended the joint efforts in responding to the devastating floods in the Volta region.

She noted that the increasing number of Ghanaian students attending American universities was a testament to the strong educational ties between the two countries.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Palmer reiterated the importance of upholding democratic institutions and drawing on the strength of diversity to navigate the challenges of the coming year.

“If we uphold the democratic institutions that have remained a bulwark of our countries; draw upon our diversity as our strength, not a liability; and insist on the rights of our fellow citizens to voice their opinions and dissent even as we disagree with them—our republics will be in good hands,” she concluded.

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, who led the Government’s delegation to the anniversary, said the day held profound significance and united the two nations, serving as a beacon of hope and freedom around the globe.

He said the Ghanaian Government recognised and acknowledged the strong bilateral relations with the US, “which is anchored on common values and mutual respect as well as our strong commitment to democracy, good and accountable governance, rule of law and respect for human rights.”

The AG stressed that, Ghana owed “a deep debt of gratitude to the countless contributions of Americans and Ghanaians alike, who have dedicated themselves to building bridges of understanding, promoting cultural exchanges and fostering cooperation in various fields.”

Mr Dame observed that US had been a steadfast supporter to Ghana’s quest for self-determination and freedom, with warm and fruitful friendship between the two nations growing immensely over time, and expanding into various spheres of collaboration, cooperation and bilateral visits between our two countries.

He said economic and trade cooperation had continued to be one of the cornerstones of the Ghana-US relationship and that the US was a significant trade and investment partner for Ghana, contributing to its economic growth and job creation.

Ghana, the Attorney General assured, remained steadfast in its commitment to leveraging the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), instrumental in promoting trade, creating jobs, and fostering innovation across various sectors of Ghana’s economy and driving economic growth and development.

The Minister commended the US Government in its efforts through the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) contribution to the development in various sectors of the country’s economy.

“In 2023, USAID dedicated over $140 million in support of health, economic growth, agriculture, education, governance and security issues in Ghana.

USAID also provided $3.7 million and learning materials to Ghanaian public schools for 1.2 million pupils from primaries 1 to 3 in over 11,000 schools,” he acknowledged.

Mr Dame noted that, “Ghana, together with the USA, have collaborated in several initiatives and programmes which have indeed contributed immensely to the development of the country’s economy.”

