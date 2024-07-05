US Ambassador commends Ghana’s commitment to free and fair elections

By James Amoh Junior, GNA

Accra, July 05, GNA – Madam Virginia E. Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, has lauded Ghana’s dedication to maintaining free, transparent, and fair elections.

The Ambassador, addressing a reception at the US Embassy in Accra to mark 248th Independence Day Anniversary of the United States, highlighted the significance of democracy and diversity as the foundational principles that bound the United States and Ghana.

She expressed admiration for Ghana’s commitment to ensuring that the upcoming elections are conducted with transparency and integrity.

“Elections are messy, loud, chaotic, and exhausting because they’re inclusive…But that’s how it should be if an election is done right. Everyone uses their voice, trusting they will be heard, and that’s what makes democracy work,” Madam Palmer said.

The Ambassador applauded President Nana Akufo-Addo’s commitment to free, transparent, fair, and credible elections, a sentiment echoed by other flagbearers and candidates participating in Ghana’s electoral process.

She acknowledged the challenges of maintaining democratic practices, especially during an election year, and emphasised the importance of upholding democratic institutions.

Ambassador Palmer drew attention to the parallels between the democratic journeys of the United States and Ghana and that both nations faced similar challenges in ensuring that all citizens’ voices were heard and respected.

“Elections are especially worth fighting for in Ghana and the U.S. because of the incredible diversity our two countries have in common,” she said.

Ambassador Palmer urged citizenry to guard the diversity which both countries upheld and ensure that their democracies continued to flourish and governments do not succumb to those who attempt to “discredit, disillusion, divide” and undermine democratic processes.

The US Ambassador Palmer celebrated the diversity of both countries, stating that “it is the lifeblood of democracy.”

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, who led the Government’s delegation to the anniversary, said the year marked a memorable landmark for the world’s democracy, as 2024 would witness national elections in more than 64 countries worldwide, including the United States and Ghana.

As US and Ghana prepared for the upcoming elections – a pivotal moment for both nations – the AG expressed optimism that “the process will be smooth, devoid of polemics and tribulations.”

He said the democratic process did not only shape the future leadership of a country but also reflected the aspirations and prosperities of citizens.The world, indeed, watches with anticipation as voters in both countries exercise their democratic rights and power the way for the next chapter in our respective political landscapes,” Mr Dame said.

In that regard, he said, in recognizing the importance of civic engagement in promoting social justice and strengthening democracy, the Government of Ghana could assure the USA and the entire world that “we will ensure that Ghana’s upcoming elections will be peaceful, transparent, free and fair.”

He further hoped for a successful and smooth electoral process in the USA to attain a future filled with hope, progress, and the collective well-being of all Americans.

