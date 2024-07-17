University of Ghana launches new strategic plan 

Accra, July 17, GNA – The University of Ghana is to launch a new vision and strategic priorities to transform lives and societies through unparalleled scholarship, innovation and result-oriented discoveries.

The strategic direction will guide the University over the next five years (2024-2029) to reinforce the University’s commitment to excellence and global impact.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency said the launch would take place today July 17, 2024, at 1000 hours at the Great Hall.

The University’s new vision focuses on achieving global impact through innovative research, teaching, and learning, using a technology-driven and people-centred approach.

The vision is anchored on five strategic pillars – transformative student experience, impactful research, commitment to our faculty and staff, engagement and partnerships, sustainable research, and mobilisation and stewardship.

Those pillars, the statement said, reflected the University’s dedication to sustainability, diversity and inclusion, ensuring that it remained at the forefront of academic and research excellence on the global stage.

“In addition to the launch of the new strategic plan, three other critical documents will be outdoored to chart the course for the University’s future development.”

“These include the revised statutes, research strategy and manual on human, resource management and administrative policies and procedures,” it said.

“We have been on a fruitful 10-year journey, which has seen us make significant strides in our world-class research-intensive drive,” the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said.

Prof Amfo said the end goal was to shore up the University’s contributions to national and global development by harnessing the full potential of the diverse community, utilising a technology-driven and people-centred approach.

“We look forward to creating a future in which our research, teaching and learning have a profound and lasting impact on lives and societies. We can only achieve this by working together,” she said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

