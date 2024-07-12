UHAS activate plans to honour President Akufo-Addo, an Honorary Doctorate

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, July 12, GNA – The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) will convene a Special Congregation to confer an honorary Doctor of Science degree (honoris causa) on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

The ceremony is expected to take place at the University’s Cedi Auditorium at the Main Campus at Sokode-Lokoe on July 29, this year.

A UHAS release signed by Mrs Maria Gwira, Director of Public Affairs said the University Council approved the decision to recognise the President for his

exemplary leadership in making science education more accessible to Ghanaian families through the Free SHS policy, the prioritisation of STEM Education in Ghana, and the completion of the UHAS China-aided Phase 2 Expansion project.

It said as a science-focused university, the University’s Management recognised the President’s drive to raise the bar in education in furtherance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Noteworthy among the numerous policies and initiatives by his government, the statement said was the 2017 Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which made secondary education free for students in Ghana and lightened the financial burden on parents who would otherwise have been unable to afford their children’s education, along with the establishment of several STEM-focused Senior High Schools around the country.

It indicated the University recognised the strong interest that the President has demonstrated in facilitating the growth and expansion of UHAS.

The government’s partnership with the Chinese Government in Phase 2 of the expansion of UHAS, resulted in a $60 million project that included construction of the Central Administration complex, the largest School of Nursing and Midwifery in West Africa, and a fully equipped, state-of-the art Simulation Centre.

The project is expected to increase the University’s student capacity by at least 2,500.

“We extend our appreciation to the President and congratulate him on his well-deserved recognition,” the statement added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

