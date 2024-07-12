Awadada, Education Director, cautions candidates to stay off social vices after exams

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga, (V/R), July 12, GNA – Togbi Agbeshie Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo State and Mr Dominic Yao Dzanado, Anloga District Director of Education have jointly cautioned candidates, who completed their Basic Education Certificate Examination to avoid all bad behaviours as they await their results.

The stakeholders advised on Friday after the candidates wrote their last examination.

Mr Dzanado in his final message to the students urged them to stay focused since they had more academic journey ahead of them.

“There are a lot of academic journeys ahead of you, finishing BECE is not the end of your education but just the first chapter, hence, you must be focused and start preparing for further studies,”

He also warned them not to indulge in any immoral behaviours within the period they would stay at home saying, “It is not a moment for attending leavers jams, since those things will only lead you into temptations,”

When the Ghana News Agency engaged Togbi Agbeshie Awusu II, he also advised them to remain disciplined during the period,

“On behalf of the Anlo Dukor (State) Council, the Awoamefia and all traditional leaders, I duly congratulate all candidates across the 36 town states who finished their exams today and those who will finish on Monday as well…We pray they come out with flying colours as they aspire to higher heights…”

Meanwhile, the candidates themselves were in joyous moods across all the eight centres within the district.

Some said they would use the period to engage in small business, while some indicated they would help their parents and guardians as they await their results

A total of 1,582 candidates wrote the final examinations across some eight centres within the district.

GNA

