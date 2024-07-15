Dengue Fever: What you should know

Accra, July 15 (WHO/GNA) – Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

Most people who get dengue will not have symptoms. But for those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash.

Most of those infected will get better in one to two weeks, however, some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital.

In severe cases, dengue can be fatal.

Individuals can lower their risk of dengue by avoiding mosquito bites especially during the day.

Dengue is treated with pain medicine as there is no specific treatment currently.

Symptoms

Most people with dengue have mild or no symptoms and will get better in one to two weeks. Rarely, dengue can be severe and lead to death.

If symptoms occur, they usually begin four to ten days after infection and last for two to seven days. Symptoms may include:

high fever (40°C/104°F)

severe headache

pain behind the eyes

muscle and joint pains

nausea

vomiting

swollen glands

rash.

Individuals who are infected for the second time are at greater risk of severe dengue.

Severe dengue symptoms often come after the fever has gone away:

severe abdominal pain

persistent vomiting

rapid breathing

bleeding gums or nose

fatigue

restlessness

blood in vomit or stool

being very thirsty

pale and cold skin

feeling weak.

People with these severe symptoms should get care right away.

After recovery, people who have had dengue may feel tired for several weeks.

Prevention and control

The mosquitoes that spread dengue are active during the day. Lower the risk of getting dengue by protecting yourself from mosquito bites by using:

clothes that cover as much of your body as possible;

mosquito nets if sleeping during the day, ideally nets sprayed with insect repellent;

window screens;

mosquito repellents (containing DEET, Picaridin or IR3535); and

coils and vaporizers.

Mosquito breeding can be prevented by:

preventing mosquitoes from accessing egg-laying habitats by environmental management and modification;

disposing of solid waste properly and removing artificial man-made habitats that can hold water;

covering, emptying and cleaning domestic water storage containers on a weekly basis;

applying appropriate insecticides to outdoor water storage containers.

If you get dengue, it’s important to:

rest;

drink plenty of liquids;

use acetaminophen (paracetamol) for pain;

avoid non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, like ibuprofen and aspirin; and

watch for severe symptoms and contact your doctor as soon as possible if you notice any.

GNA/Credit: WHO

