Three persons arrested for allegedly stealing week-old baby

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa, C/R, July 20, GNA – The Kasoa Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing a less-than-a-week-old baby.

The suspects, Magdalene Nana Adwoa Boafo, 28, Faustina Binney, 32, and Eunice Koomson, 36, a teacher, allegedly took the baby from its mother, Ms Abigail Addison, 29, under the pretext that it had an infection a few days after birth and needed to be treated by a specialist.

According to the victim Ms Addison, Adwoa Boafo, the prime suspect, met her when she was eight months pregnant and offered to assist her financially.

The suspect later introduced the others as helpers and they relocated her from Ofaakor-Jei River to a rented apartment at Lamptey, a suburb of Adam Nana in Kasoa and continued supporting her until she gave birth at the Kasoa Polyclinic on Wednesday July 10, 2024.

After the birth, the suspects who claimed the baby had contracted an infection, introduced another woman as a medical staff at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital who will send the baby to that facility for treatment.

Few days after, the suspects informed Ms Addison that her baby had died but she disagreed and reported the matter to the police.

The Kasoa DOVVSU Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mrs. Doris Laryea, led a team to arrest Adwoa Boafo , who initially claimed the baby was dead but later admitted during rigorous interrogations that the baby was alive.

She led the police to Gbawe where the baby was found alive.

All the three suspects are currently being processed for Court on Monday, July 22.

GNA

