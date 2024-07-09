Thousands besiege Jubilee Park in Kumasi as NPP unveils NAPO   

Kumasi, July 9, GNA – A sea of cheering supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) thronged the Jubilee Park in Kumasi to witness the historic unveiling of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as their running mate for the 2024 general elections.

Drawn from all the 43 constituencies across the region and beyond, the supporters who were in their multitudes stormed the Jubilee Park adorning their blue, white and red colours to support the Energy Minister as the party formerly presented him to Ghanaians.

It was a convergence of the complete hierarchy of the party from the polling station to the national executives as well as all organs of the party from all the 16 regions.

Also in attendance were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Madam Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff among other leading members of the party.

For hours prior to the arrival of the flagbearer and his running mate, the jubilant supporters stood on their feet singing and dancing to party songs to herald the entry of the two most important persons on the day.

Not even the intermittent rains would disperse the crowd who demonstrated sheer solidarity to the pair entrusted with the huge responsibility of leading the ruling party into the 2024 general elections.

As expected, a thunderous noise ushered Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Prempeh to the venue amidst wild jubilation among the crowd which kept swelling by the minute.

President Akufo-Addo who was the last to arrive before the commencement of the programme emphasised the need for members of the party to put aside their differences and rally behind the two for a resounding victory.

He touted the strengths of the flagbearer and his running mate which he said were what Ghana needed to accelerate its development.

He said Dr. Opoku Prempeh had excelled as sector Minister for both Education and Energy, stressing that his ability to handle those key miniseries spoke volumes of his potentials to become the Vice President we all wanted.

Dr. Bawumia also praised the qualities of his running mate and justified why he stood tall among the pool of equally capable candidates.

He said Dr Opoku Prempeh was a problem solver, generational thinker and that he had absolute confidence in him for the task ahead.

“We are now a well-oiled machine for the 2024 campaign, having completed all internal elections,” Dr. Bawumia indicated.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh said he was humbled by the decision of the flagbearer to settle on him as his choice for running mate, which was also overwhelmingly endorsed by the National Executive Council.

He announced his readiness to work closely with all the structures in the party to ensure a resounding victory for the NPP, adding that he expected the people of Ashanti to back him on this journey.

He reminded the crowd that victory would not come on a silver platter and urged them to iron out all differences to approach the campaign with a united front.

GNA

