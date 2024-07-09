AFA President tours Togo, Benin to strengthen Armwrestling ties  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 09, GNA – Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) has embarked on a three-day tour to Togo and Benin as part of strengthening Armwrestling ties in the West African region.

The visit also aims at promoting Armwrestling’s growth in the sub-region as a leading sport and solidifying partnerships between nations.

Mr. Osei Asibey, together with some officials are expected to meet the Togolese Minister of Sports and the President of the Togolese Olympic Committee to discuss the development of the sport, hosting international tournaments, and talent identification.

The team would also hold similar meetings with Benin’s Minister of Sports and the President of the Benin Olympic Committee.

Part of the delegations were arm wrestling experts in training and development, media and content creation who would engage with officials in Togo and Benin.

The Armwrestling Federation of Africa is committed to spreading the sport across the continent.

GNA

