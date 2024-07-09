Japan to test Olympic Games readiness against fearless Black Queens  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, July 09, GNA-Ghana will face former World Champions Japan in a friendly encounter at the Kanazawa Go-Go Curry Stadium on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Coach Nora Häuptle is expected to use the clash to assess her players ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament (WAFCON) later this year.

The West African giants have proven to be one of the best sides on the continent after finishing off an impressive run to make a return to the WAFCON.

Just like Swiss chocolate made from Ghanaian cocoa, a taste of victory against Japan would be sweet and historic for the gaffer.

The Asian side, who are ranked seventh in the world will also be wrapping up preparations to embark on their Olympic journey this month.

In a similar atmosphere in 2014, the home side thrashed Ghana 5-0 at the ND Soft Stadium with an attendance of over 12,228.

Ghana failed to book a place in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after failing to overcome the Copper Queens of Zambia.

