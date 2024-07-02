Third ORMI Volta Fair to record innovation from participating Schools 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (VR), July 2, GNA – The third edition of the ‘ORMI Volta Stem Fair’ slated for Friday to Saturday, July 6 would experience some new technological displays from participating schools across the Region.

On the theme: “Developing Future Engineers Today,” over 19 Schools from both Basic and Second cycle institutions have registered for the fair to be held at St Paul’s Senior High School (Spaco), Denu.

Mrs Stella Attakpah, the Managing Director of Opportunity and Risk Management Institute (ORMI), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), explained that Schools from Ho, Adidome, Hohoe, Kpando, and others would participate in the two-day event.

Each School, she said, would present two projects as per attached.

Madam Attakpah further indicated that it remained critical in their quest for “preparing future engineers from today and we look forward to local industries visiting us at the Fair to see what our young inventors are capable of.”

She said the objectives of the Fair, among others, were to motivate students to unearth their innate potentials and contribute to developing Ghana’s human capital in the face of the changing global market trends.

The third edition of the fair, according to the organisers, “promises to be a great success due to the number of schools participating.”

Projects such as Solar ovens, Drone, Electric Fence, Wind Mill, Free Wifi, ATM Machine, Foldable massaging chairs, vacuum cleaners, Security Door Bell, Organic Pesticide, and others would be displayed.

Bishop Herman College, Ola SHS, Adidome Senior High, Abor SHS, Avenor SHS, Dzosec, Dabala SHS, Zion College, Dzelukorpe EP JHS, Abor RC JHS, and others would join the event.

The event, with an exhibition on Friday, July 5, would record friends from academia, technical/vocational advocates, chiefs and opinion leaders, industry players, and several others in attendance.

The Fair is expected to end on Saturday, July 6 with durbar and public viewing.

