Fifth Annual Ghana School on Internet Governance Fellowship opens in Accra 

Accra, July 2, GNA – The Fifth Annual Ghana School on Internet Governance (GhanaSIG) Fellowship has opened in Accra.

GhanaSIG is an annual Internet Governance capacity-building fellowship initiated and organized by the E-Governance and Internet Governance Foundation for Africa (EGIGFA).

The four-day event on the theme: “Celebrating Five Years of Making Drastic Impacts in Internet Governance”, is being attended by 47 participants drawn from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, the Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Kenya and the United States.

The event is being organised by EGIGFA with support from Paradigm Initiative, Internet Governance Club, AFRINIC, ACDRO, OriginalMy, the Association of African Universities (AAU) and IOSCORP.ORG.

Mr Kenneth Adu-Amanfoh, Board Member EGIGFA and Internet Governance Expert, in his address noted that the Fifth Annual GhanaSIG marks a pivotal moment not just for GhanaSIG but also the nation’s journey towards digital empowerment and inclusive governance.

He said over the past five years, the GhanaSIG had been at the forefront of advancing knowledge and awareness in internet governance principles and practices.

He underscored that through its initiatives, it had empowered a new generation of leaders who were instrumental in navigating the complexities of the digital age.

“The internet has become an indispensable tool, transforming how we communicate, learn, conduct business, and govern ourselves,” Mr Adu-Amanfoh stated.

“As we embrace its potential, we also recognize the challenges it presents—from privacy concerns to cybersecurity threats. Therefore, the need for informed, skilled, and ethical internet governance practitioners has never been more urgent.”

Mr Adu-Amanfoh said the establishment of this School signified the Board and Management of EGIGFA’s commitment to cultivating a cadre of experts who would navigate these complexities with integrity and foresight.

He said through rigorous training and collaboration, they aimed to foster a community understanding of the principles of internet governance, advocates for digital rights, and drives policies that benefit all citizens; adding that moreover, this School embodies their dedication to inclusivity.

“We must ensure that all voices, especially those historically marginalized, are heard in shaping the future of our digital landscape. By promoting diversity in our discussions and decisions, we strengthen the foundation of a fair and equitable internet for generations to come,” he said.

“As we reflect on the achievements of GhanaSIG for the past five years, let us also embrace the future with optimism and determination. Together, let us continue to strive for a digital future that empowers individuals, drives economic growth, and enhances social well-being.”

Mr Adu-Amanfoh urged the participants to uphold the values of transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights in their digital endeavors; saying “and let us collaborate across sectors and borders, recognizing that our collective success hinges on our ability to work together.”

“Together, let us embark on this journey with optimism and determination. Together, let us build a future where the internet serves as a force for good, enriching lives and empowering communities.”

Mr Raymond Selorm Mamattah, Founder and President of EGIGFA, said the EGIGFA team aimed to use the GhanaSIG Fellowship to allow Ghanaians and other stakeholder group to gain the necessary knowledge, confidence and skills to participate in Internet Governance processes at the national, regional and global levels.

He said because of the interest received from other nationals, GhanaSIG now admits international participants, which adds a lot of value to the Fellowship.

Touching on Ghana’s December 7 general election, Mr Mamattah appealed to stakeholders, especially the Government, to ensure that the internet would not be shut down because of the election.

An internet shutdown is an intentional disruption of internet or electronic communications, rendering them inaccessible or effectively unusable for a specific population or within a location, often to exert control over the flow of information.

Mr Mamattah said Internet shutdown during elections would lead to disruption in communications and hampering of businesses, which could result in financial losses.

Professor Frederick Ato Armah, Director of Research and Programmes, AUU, said the AAU was happy to be a partner of the event, and that they were convinced that the meeting would be a harbinger of greater things to come – mutually beneficial partnership and indeed, long standing collaborations between their respective institutions.

