Plan International Ghana engages journalists on telling impactful stories  

By Rosemary Wayo

Accra, July 02, GNA –Plan International Ghana has organised an annual workshop for journalists aimed at engaging them to craft impactful stories stemming from the organisation’s initiatives.

The three-day engagement was integral to Plan International Ghana’s strategy to enhance collaboration with the media to effectively communicate its efforts and accomplishments in the humanitarian and development field.

The workshop also sought to provide journalists with a comprehensive understanding of Plan International Ghana’s projects, empowering them to effectively narrate compelling stories that benefit vulnerable children in the country.

It was on the theme: “Amplifying Impact: Showcasing Innovation and Progress in Our Projects”.

It convened journalists from the Greater Accra, Northern, North East, Bono, Oti, and Volta Regions to strengthen their ability to amplify the stories of marginalised groups.

Mr Constant Tchona, Country Director, Plan International Ghana, addressing participants at the workshop in Accra, said journalists were partners in Plan International Ghana’s work as it strived for a just world for children and young people, tackling the root causes of the challenges girls and vulnerable children faced.

He said Plan International Ghana was improving the effectiveness of child sponsorship in the most disadvantaged communities, and mobilising resources through grant funding to reach more marginalised communities.

Mr Tchona said, “We drive changes in practice, and policy using our outreach, experience and knowledge to influence national policymakers and traditional influencers.”

At the workshop, participants were taken through the various projects being run by Plan International Ghana, their impact on target groups as well as their challenges.

GNA

