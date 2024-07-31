The Mystery basket: a Wonder in Asafotufiami 

A GNA feature story by Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 30, GNA – One of the most significant activities that sparks curiosity and explores the unknown during the Ada Asafotufiami festival is the fetching of water into the mystery basket without a spill.

Powers

The display of the powers of the mystery basket, which is outdoored once a year on the second day of the Asafotufiami festival, is in remembrance of a spiritual encounter of the forefathers of Ada with a leaf and a basket, which ended up being used to quench the thirst of their ancestors who were weak and tired after the war.

The basket, just like any other one, is made of natural fibres and woven in an entangled pattern with an unknown leaf that sparks the imagination of all those who lay their eyes on it.

At the banks of the Black Volta River, people gather annually in awe, and their minds battle with questions on how the basket of old has travelled through centuries yet its powers still stand resolute.

Historical Significance

The mystery basket of Ada holds a historical significance that reveals the spiritual aspect of the community’s heritage.

Asafoatsengua Kotoko Dabra V, the Kabiawe Kponor, Ada (head of the warlords of Ada), said the mystery basket comes from the Kabiawe Kponor Clan, and its display during the festival signifies the cultural heritage of the people.

Giving a brief history of the mystery basket, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he explained that a long time ago, the people of Ada during their war escapades got tired, thirsty, and weak on their way from war; therefore, their war leader by name Kotoko Dabra, and a powerful priest, Somlator Teye Mensa, moved ahead of the others in search of water for the people.

Warriors

He explained that upon discovering a river, they realised that other warriors had used the place ahead of them and dropped their baskets on the banks of the river.

He indicated that because their ancestors were powerful and had a strong connection with herbs after they drank the water with a leaf, Somlator, who was a thunder godfather, commanded the thunder to strike and spoke to the leaves to avail itself to be used to fetch water for the people who were far away from the stream.

Asafoatsengua Dabra V, who is also the chairman of the entertainment committee for the 2024 Asafotufiami Festival, mentioned that the leaves commanded the thunder godfather to keep it in the basket, assuring that no water would spill from it so the people would have water to drink.

“Somlator kept the leaves in the basket, fetched water into it, and gave the people, after which they moved to the bank of the river and stayed there for a while.”

Bowl for people of Ada and problem solver

The basket became a mystery bowl for the people of Ada, resulting in the annual symbolic washing of the feet in the black Volta River at Kpomkpo Panya to cleanse the state of any bad omen.

The head of the warlords said during the celebration of the Asafutufiami festival, the Kabiaweh clan fetches water into the basket and carries it home for people with challenges to drink from it, as it had been proven that people receive solutions to their problems of infertility, unemployment, and many others when they drank from the mystery basket.

He added that although people had tried creating similar baskets with the help of paints, rubber, and other materials, they leaked water as they tried to challenge the mystery basket, which had stood the test of time without leakage.

