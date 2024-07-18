Teshie Maami to host Friday Night Armwrestling Extravaganza on July 26  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 18, GNA – The Teshie Maami Community Center will host the first ever Friday Night Armwrestling event scheduled for July 26, 2024.

The initiative, under the auspices of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, seeks to unearth talents and encourage participation in the sport.

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, Minister of Health and NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for the area would host the first edition of the Friday Night Armwrestling to cement his achievement in sports development.

The competition would feature a diverse range of armwrestlers, from novices to seasoned athletes, vying for top honors in their respective weight classes.

On the night, spectators will witness incredible displays of power, technique, and determination by pullers in various categories as well as Ghana’s African Games champions.

Dr. Okoe-Boye ahead of the big event has called on participants and spectators from the Ledzokuku constituency and beyond to prioritize healthy lifestyles and community engagement through sports.

There will also be an exhibition match between the Minister and Mr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Vice President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation to flex their muscles in a friendly showdown.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation was applauded at the just-ended African Games after scooping 41 medals out of Ghana’s 69, the highest achieved by a single federation since the country’s maiden participation.

GNA

