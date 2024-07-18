Volta South Zone to host 59th annual Inter-School Sports Festival

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), July 18, GNA – Southern Zone category of Senior High Schools in the Volta Region are set to hold their 59th annual sports festival to promote sports talents in the area.

The inter-school and college sports festival forms part of the co-curricular activities designed for all second-circle schools in Ghana to raise formidable teams to compete at the Volta Regional inter-zonal and national sports festivals later this year.

Mr Simon Feyu, Zonal Secretary, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that plans were far advanced for the event.

“Our students have been training for the past weeks and this is the time for them to show their sporting prowess.”

He called on the public to come out in their numbers to support their favourite schools and athletes in a very peaceful manner devoid of any hooliganism and violence.

The seven-day event to be co-hosted by Anlo Senior High School (Anseco) and Zion College (Zico) at Anloga, is scheduled to commence from Sunday, July 21 to Saturday, July 27 with athletes expected to resume camping on Saturday, July 20 for the main opening ceremony on Monday.

A total of 10 second-circle schools from Anloga and Keta Municipality made up the South Zone category.

These are, Anseco, Zico, Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco), Keta Business College (Ketabusco), Abor Senior High School (Aborsco), and Anlo Awoamefia SHS (Anyasco) at Anyako.

The rest include Tsiame Senior High School (Tsiamesco), Atiavi Senior High School (Atiasec), Anlo-Afiadenyigba SHS, and Volta Senior High School (Voltasco).

Athletes would compete in various disciplines including soccer, volleyball, basketball, handball, table tennis, and netball.

Track events such as relays, sprints, and marathons with field events such as long jump, triple jump, javelin throw, and shot put among others would also be competed among both male and female categories.

Some athletes the GNA engaged, remained optimistic for victory in every aspect of their activities.

Keta Senior High Technical School emerged as the champions during the 2023 event with Keta Business College and Zico emerging second and third respectively.

July 18, 2024

Sports Kotoko Hearts Cup

Kotoko beats Hearts to clinch maiden Democracy Cup

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, July 18, GNA – Kumasi Asante Kotoko clinched the first-ever Democracy Cup after defeating arch-rivals Hearts of Oak 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Justice Blay and Peter Amidu were enough to secure victory for the Porcupine Warriors, who recorded an unprecedented third successive win against Hearts of Oak.

The Democracy Cup, part of Ghana’s 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy celebrations, drew thousands of people to Accra Sports Stadium to see the football fiesta.

After Parliament XI defeated Black Stars Legends 3-1 in the curtain-raiser, Hearts and Kotoko took to the pitch to battle for the coveted Democracy Cup trophy.

The match was preceded by a ceremonial kick-off by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who was accompanied by EC Chair Jean Mensa, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha, and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The Hearts-Kotoko encounter witnessed a cagey start, with Referee Juliet Appiah lavishing a few yellow cards.

The Porcupine Warriors, who had many players making their debuts, seemed the better side in the first quarter of the game, with Hearts largely on the back foot.

Referee Juliet Appiah awarded Kotoko a penalty after Baba Yahaya was brought down in the penalty box.

Highly experienced Justice Blay stepped up and converted from 12 yards to give Kotoko the lead.

Asante Kotoko had several opportunities to double their lead but wasn’t clinical enough as the game went to recess.

The Phobians seemed to have regained momentum after the break and were on the front foot searching for the equaliser.

They deservedly restored parity halfway through the second half through recruit Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, who headed home from close range.

The match seemed balanced heading into the last quarter, but a mistake from Heart defender Kelvin Osei Asibey proved costly as Peter Amidu bounced to give Kotoko the lead.

Kotoko held onto their lead despite the late surge of pressure from the Phobians, as they ended the match victorious.

The Porcupine Warriors would now have the privilege to face DC United in the United States of America later in the year.

GNA

