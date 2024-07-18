Speaker of Parliament congratulates Kotoko for winning maiden Democracy Cup 

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 18, GNA – Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has congratulated Kumasi Asante Kotoko on their victory in the maiden Democracy Cup match.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated arch-rivals Hearts of Oak 2-1 to secure bragging rights in a thrilling encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaker Bagbin, addressing spectators after the match, expressed gratitude to two Ghanaian football heavyweights for accepting to play in the match, which was intended to commemorate Ghana’s 30-year parliamentary democracy.

“I want to first thank Hearts of Oak for winning the silver medal. You have demonstrated the competitive spirit you have for each other.

“And to Kotoko, I congratulate them for being the first team to win the Democracy Cup, and Parliament has assured me that every year it will organise this event across the regions.

“Kotoko are lucky to be the premier winners of the cup and we will ensure that they will be sponsored to the United States of America to face DC United,” he stated.

The Speaker urged the Kotoko players to prepare very well for the encounter against DC United later in the year and was hopeful they would emerge victorious.

“I can see great potential in our players, and I am sure that with investment, Ghana will once again rise,” he stated.

Speaker Bagbin also emphasised the importance of the Democracy Cup, stating that it provided a unique opportunity for Ghana to lead the way for the rest of Africa and boost its democracy to greater heights.

The maiden Democracy Cup match saw Parliament XI defeat Black Stars Legends 3-1 in the curtain-raiser.

Dignitaries, including Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, graced the occasion.

GNA

