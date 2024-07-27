Parents advised to dose children against malaria 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 26, GNA-Mr Sampson Kwesi Kpalam, Malaria Focal Person, Kadjebi District, has appealed to parents and caregivers to continue to accept Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) dosing for their children.

That would help reduce malaria under-five morbidity and mortality in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, he said.

“The SMC is a proven intervention to reduce malaria during rainfall, medication is not harmful and free of charge.”

Mr Kpalam disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the first cycle of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention exercise.

He said 16,955 children were registered and 16,663 dosed against the disease during the exercise, from July 2 – 8, 2024.

The district targeted 16,876 children between the ages of three and 59 months (about five years) for registration during the period but ended up registering 16,955.

The SMC exercise aimed to reduce morbidity and mortality among children under five years in the district.

Mr Kpalam said the second round of the exercise would be held from August 7 – 11, 2024, and urged parents and caregivers yet to dose their children to take advantage.

Each child needs to receive three doses for three continuous days.

GNA

