Springs Preparatory School and Day Care celebrates silver jubilee 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 21, GNA – Springs Preparatory School and Day Care at Sokode-Lokoe in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region has commemorated its 25th anniversary with spectacular display of military skills by the school’s cadet.

The school, which opened in May 1998 with a small number of students, now has over 500 students and has consistently recorded 100 per cent in the Basic Education Certificate Examination since its inception.

The event was on the theme: “Innovative Education, Endless possibilities: Honouring 25 years of academic excellence.”

Mrs Lawrencia Agbenyefia, Founder and Proprietress of the School, stated that the school had blossomed from a humble beginning to a vibrant one, with tremendous success over the past years.

She stated that the school’s journey had been fueled by a collaborative spirit, and she was grateful to everyone who helped the institution succeed, including the Deeper Life Church, Ghana Education Service, the Parents Teschers Association, and the students.

Mrs Agbenyefia stated that as a resilient and ever-improving institution, plans were being developed to build a state-of-the-art school complex that would be fully equipped with cutting-edge technology and resources, guaranteeing that students receive the best education possible.

The Proprietress said they looked forward to broadening their horizons with the new school complex that would allow them to keep their competitive edge with a proven track record of academic success and a commitment to Godly principles.

She also stated that the school would be introducing cutting-edge technology to improve teaching and learning, expanding its extracurricular programmes to stimulate creativity and critical thinking, and strengthening community outreach initiatives to give back to society.

Mrs Agbenyefia stated that they were committed to their staff’s continuous professional development, including equipping them with the most up-to-date teaching methodologies and resources.

The founder stated their mission was to build a learning environment that would educate the students for academic excellence and instill in them the qualities of empathy, resilience, and global citizenship.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, in speech read on his behalf by the Adaklu District Chief Executive commended the Founder, management, and staff of the school for their dedication to delivering quality education services.

He said it was their commitment to excellence, belief in impacting generations through academic and moral development that had earned the school the enviable feat.

Dr Letsa urged the students to focus on their studies and take advantage of the opportunities the school offered them to make gains for themselves and the country.

Mrs Diana Mensah, Executive Director of the Centre for Skills, and Entrepreneurial Development, underscored the importance of innovation in the country’s education system.

“The need for innovation in our educational system today is inevitable, and a necessary response to today’s rapidly evolving world, where the challenges we face are becoming increasingly complex,” she said.

