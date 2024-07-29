Russia uses bombs, fighter jets in powerful attacks on east Ukraine

Kiev, July 28, (dpa/GNA) – The Russian Air Force deployed bombs and fighter jets, in a powerful attack on the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, according to a statement from the General Staff in Kiev.

Vovchansk, a small town, was hit by at least six glide bombs, military said. It did not provide any information about casualties.

Russian attacks also focused near Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian fighters repelled 16 attacks during the day, and more are under way, the report said. The information could not be independently verified.

Several Russian attacks using artillery and combat drones were also reported from the Dnipropetrovsk region, and the regional military administration said several people were injured.

Russian units attacked Ukrainian army positions in the Liman sector in the east of the country, with at least 12 attacks recorded, the General Staff said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

