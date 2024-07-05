Rotary Club of Kumasi-Premier International inaugurated

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, July 5, GNA – The fourth Rotary Club in Kumasi has been inaugurated under its charter name Rotary Club of Kumasi-Premier International.

The charter members comprise Ghanaians, Asians and other nationalities who are business, corporate and philanthropic individuals to diversify the tenets of the organization to foster world economic development and peace building.

Professor Joslin Alexei Dogbe, Charter President, speaking at the inaugural ceremony, said the Club’s flagship project would be to provide medical outreach for head potters (Kayayie) and their children in the Central Business District of Adum in the month of July.

The screening project, he explained, would help identify mothers and children with acute and chronic medical conditions for further medical treatment of health education and rehabilitation at the HopeXchange Medical Center.

Prof. Dogbe also stressed that periodic mini-clinic would be held to sustain the project over time.

Again, the inclusive family project of the Club would initiate and support prostate cancer screening outreach programmes for men in the Kumasi Metropolis.

He used the occasion to commend the Rotary Club of Kumasi- East for their support and hard work in achieving the organization’s goals and inspiring to make positive impact in the lives of others.

Mr. David Osei Amankwah Junior, the District Governor of District 9104, urged the new Club to work diligently and help achieve organizational goals, adding that he believed members were like-minded individuals with noble intentions of sustainability and progress.

The District Governor said it was a good move in chartering a new club, indicating that, during the recent Rotary International District 9104 annual District Conference, he announced plans to facilitate the establishment of multiple rotary clubs in Kumasi to increase the number of clubs in the District.

Rotary International is a renowned humanitarian service organization that brings together a global network of volunteer professional leaders and businesses dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges.

The key areas of focus are disease prevention, support of the environment, basic education and literacy, maternal and child health, water and sanitation, economic development and peace-building.

It connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary Clubs in over 200 communities and geographical areas.

In Ghana, it has 67 clubs of which three are already located in Kumasi.

