Residents of Dorfor-Kome cry for electricity, health facilities

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Dorfor-Kome (V/R), July 01, GNA – The residents of Dorfor-Kome, a farming and fishing community in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region have appealed to the government to support them with electricity, potable water, classroom blocks and a health facility.

The community, apart from a three-unit pavilion structure built over 60 years past, says it has received no other developmental projects from previous, and existing governments.

Togbe Adekafoe II, the Chief of Dorfor-Kome told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the small island has produced gallant workforce such as teachers, headmasters, Police and Military men amongst others for the nation but the inability of the Government to supply the island with power and other social amenities, caused many residents to migrate from the area.

“Rural–urban migration has increased over these years past, and it reduced our population to less than five hundred,” he added.

Togbe Adekafoe indicated they needed urgent support from the government to revamp the educational, health and socioeconomic activities in the community.

Reverend Jonathan Anyrakotoku, one of the community leaders also expressed his concerns that crop and fish farming, which are the main sources of income for the residents, needed a facelift.

He called on Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu Constituency; Mr. Divine Fenu, the North Tongu District Chief Executive to partner and ensure that the community was provided with electricity and other developmental initiatives.

Reverend Desmond Seledzi, the Headteacher of Dorfor-Kome Basic School said due to lack of electricity, potable water, classroom blocks and a health facility, many teachers and health workers refused to being posted there.

He lamented that the unavailability of the necessary social amenities was crippling the development of Dorfor-Kome.

Dr Savior Yaw Eleblu, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the New Patriotic Party in North Tongu Constituency, when contacted by the GNA, indicated that he would engage Mr. Fenu and other relevant stakeholders to extend his support to the residents.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

