Ketu North NHIS provides free registration for Dzodze-Penyi students 

Penyi (V/R), July 1, GNA – Mr Pope Yao Yevu, the Director, Ketu-North Municipal National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), said the Scheme has registered students of the Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School (Dzosec) onto the Health Insurance Scheme without cost to students.

The Scheme also renewed memberships for those whose cards had expired, all at no cost.

Mr Yevu made this disclosure at the grand durbar of the SRC-Week celebration at DZOSEC on June 29 in the Volta Region.

He touched on the partnership the Scheme had had with DZOSEC for the past seven years, under which he facilitated the construction of a three-unit classroom block with a mechanised borehole by Ghana Gas Company Ltd.

Additionally, he donated three sets of jerseys and footballs to the school.

He said parents, guardians, the Parent-Teacher Association, private businesses, chiefs and community members were vital partners in quality education delivery.

Mr Yevu advised the School’s Board, Management, and the SRC to be intentional about building effective partnerships with the stakeholders for mutual understanding, trust, and confidence between the parties.

Mr Yevu urged the chiefs and prominent natives of Dzodze and Penyi to use their titles, networks, and connections to advocate development projects for the school.

He emphasized that students were the primary metric for measuring the school’s development and encouraged them to take their academic and extracurricular activities seriously, noting that they needed not to worry about school fees and other expenses due to the Free SHS Policy.

He advised the students to study hard and compete with their counterparts in other Grade ‘A’ schools in the country.

“We know that many of you think that because you did not find yourselves in Achimota, Adisadel, Mawuli, PRESEC, Wesley Girls, and the rest, then you are doomed.”

“It is not where you find yourself but your mental fortitude and intrinsic desire to succeed that will spur you to higher heights,” he added.

The durbar was attended by chiefs and other prominent people from Dzodze and Penyi, along with dignitaries from the Ketu-North Municipality and beyond.

It was on the theme: “Developing DZOSEC, a Shared Responsibility.

GNA

