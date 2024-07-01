Anti-Corruption Coalition eulogises late deputy CHRAJ Commissioner

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 01, GNA – The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has eulogised Mr Richard Ackom Quayson, the late Deputy Commissioner of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), describing him as a man of integrity and professionalism.

Mr. Quayson died on March 21, 2024, at the age of 64 and was buried on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

In a tribute copied to the Ghana News Agency, the GACC stated that “Mr. Quayson was known for his commitment to duty, high sense of professionalism, ethics, and integrity, which made him successful while in office,” adding that there was an endless list of testimonies about him from his colleagues, associates, and friends about his contribution generally to the fight against corruption in Ghana.

The GACC noted that posterity would judge Mr Quayson favourably for the role he had played, for instance, in bringing several policies, legislative, and systemic reforms to bear to facilitate the anti-corruption agenda.

It added that some of the initiatives that could be credited to the deceased’s included the development and implementation of Ghana’s National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) as Chairman of the National Working Group, a review of Ghana’s implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption due to his role as Chair of the National Working Group responsible for that review.

The tribute added that the late Mr Quayson was also instrumental in the promulgation of Act 2017 (959), which established the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as the flagship specialised anti-corruption institution in Ghana.

The GACC noted that besides policy and legislation, he made immense contributions to improving institutional coordination and collaboration, including the initiative by CHRAJ under NACAP for key accountability institutions to enter into a multi-institutional MOU on building relationships to foster greater collaboration and coordination.

“Until his death, Mr. Quayson led this process of getting CHRAJ, OSP, Parliament, Attorney-General, Ghana Audit Service, Internal Audit Agency, the Financial Intelligence Centre, and the Office of Economic and Organised Crimes to work together under such an MOU.”

It further stated that “GACC is very clear in its mind that Mr. Quayson had an “unwavering commitment and dedication to the fight against corruption in Ghana and the affairs of GACC.

Mr. Quayson’s close working relationship with the GACC began in 2011 when he was nominated to represent CHRAJ on the Board of the GACC. He subsequently served as the Vice Chair of the Board until his demise.”

The GACC is a unique cross-sectoral grouping of public, private, and civil society organisations with a focus on promoting good governance and fighting corruption in Ghana, and Mr. Quayson was instrumental in the development of the current strategic plan of the Coalition and the yet-to-be adopted amended constitution of the GACC.

Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, the Executive Secretary of GACC, described Mr. Quayson as “a man with an unwavering dedication to upholding integrity and steadfast in his pursuit of a more just and equitable society.”

“On the whole, GACC evaluates that Mr. Quayson’s tenure as Vice Chair of GACC was marked by a profound commitment to the fundamental principles of fairness, accountability, and transparency. With a tireless spirit, he championed the cause of the marginalised and held power to account.

“It is noteworthy to highlight that Mr. Quayson was also a Member of the National African Peer Review Mechanism Governing Council of Ghana, having served two terms as an Eminent Member of the Governing Council.

Furthermore, Mr. Quayson ably represented CHRAJ to partner the Ghana Statistical Service with support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to conduct a nationally representative population survey on corruption in Ghana. It culminated in the publication in 2022 of a report titled: Corruption in Ghana – People’s Experiences and Views, which was co-signed by Mr. Quayson.”

