Qatar Charity distributes books to Academic Institutions in Ghana as a novelty

Accra, July 27, GNA-The Qatar Charity, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of the State of Qatar, have organized a significant book distribution event aimed at enriching the educational and cultural resources of various educational institutions in Ghana.

The event was held in their country office at East Legon, Accra.

To mark the event, a diverse collection of books were distributed to some key educational and cultural institutions, including the Balme Library at the University of Ghana, Maison Française at the University of Ghana, the Arabic Section at the University of Ghana, Lakeside University College, Quran College, KNUST Islamic Centre, National Mosque Library, Islamic Education Unit, Qatar Charity Model Village Dar U Salam Kadewaso, and Musareoona fil Khairat school libraries.

Highlighting on the importance of the initiative, the Country Director of Qatar Charity in Ghana, Mr. Hasan Owda, emphasised that the distribution of the diverse thematic books marked a significant contribution to the academic journey of students and the educational landscape of Ghana.



“By providing these invaluable resources, Qatar Charity is not only supporting academic excellence but also encouraging book reading to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures and knowledge”.

The books covered a wide range of subjects, including science, technology, linguistics, grammar, mathematics, physics, chemistry, stories, culture, and history and are available in English, French, and Arabic, ensuring accessibility for a diverse group of students, educators, and researchers.

The occasion is considered a landmark initiative by the various institutions expected to have a profound impact on the educational landscape of Ghana. The books, which are to cater for students from kindergarten to senior high school levels, will not only promote literacy and learning but also inspire innovation and critical thinking. Additionally, the resources in French, English, and Arabic will support language acquisition among students and educators.



“We are grateful for this generous donation. The inclusion of enriched knowledge resources in multiple languages such as English, French, and Arabic will prove an asset to enhance our language programs,” officials from the recipient academic institutions.

GNA







Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

