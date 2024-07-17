PR practitioners asked to project positive narratives about Africa

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 17, GNA – Mr Edward Boateng, Ghana’s former Ambassador to China, has encouraged Public Relations (PR) practitioners to spread positive stories about the African continent, using the power of communication and digital technologies.

He said progressive developments on the continent deserve global attention; therefore, practitioners should strive to project compelling narratives to educate, inspire, and unite communities.

Ambassador Boateng was speaking on the topic: “Shaping the African Narrative for the Future”, at the fourth edition of World PR Day Festival hosted by Global Media Alliance in Accra.

World PR Day Festival, since its inception in 2021, brings together leading PR experts, practitioners and PR students to share knowledge, experiences, and innovative strategies shaping the future of public relations.

The event was in line with World PR Day, commemorated July 16 every year, to recognise and celebrate the role of public relations and communications and push a global agenda towards making “the world understand and utilise PR better.”

Addressing the gathering, Mr Boateng, noted that African countries were making strides in different sectors, and those stories should be given prominence “in any way possible”.

He cited the instances of Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria, which were making inroads in the entertainment industry, digital innovation, tourism, agriculture, and other fields of endeavour.

Stressing the relevance of public relations, he urged young people to ensure positive stories about the continent made “global headlines”, since they were “the future of telling African stories.”

Mr Boateng, also the founder of Global Media Alliance, emphasised the task of PR practitioners in using digital media, and forming strategic partnerships to reinforce the new narrative about African countries.

“Our job as PR practitioners is to make our ideas make global headlines…In this new world, we have to use the tools to communication to change the narrative…We need to tell our stories such that the world does not define for us who we should be.”

“Never think your narrative is not important…What you think is not important today will change lives in years to come,” he stated.

Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister of Information, in his address, urged PR practitioners to be “innovative and creative” in deploying communication strategies.

He said the Ministry would maintain “the highest standards” in communication practice, and advised PR practitioners to adapt to the evolving landscape of the business.

Panelists at the forum, including Ms Sophia Kudjordji, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Jospong Group of Companies, also tasked PR practitioners to sharpen their digital literacy.

She said the future PR practice, among other things, required specialisation, positive use of social media, and practitioners sharpening their expertise in all aspects of the profession.

GNA

