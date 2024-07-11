Population Council calls for collective efforts to skill-equipped nation’s 1.1 million unemployed youth

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, July 11, GNA-The National Population Council (NPC) on Thursday called for collective efforts to equip about the 1.1 million unemployed youth in the country with skills for development.



The training would position them to contribute to economic growth through their active participation in the labour market.



As Ghana joins the globe to mark this year’s World Population Day (WPD), the NPC said as a chunk of the nation’s total population, the youth remained the country’s key human resource and they ought to be empowered to spearhead the holistic development of the nation.



Mr Dennis Yeboah Aboagye, the Bono Regional Officer of the NPC, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said about 4.6 million youth, representing 39.5 per cent were in employment.



He was speaking to the GNA to commemorate the WPD on the theme “The power of 12 million: youth as key drivers towards a resilient future for Ghana”.



The WPD, observed annually on July 11, aims to raise awareness about global population issues and their impact on society.



Established by the United Nations, the day highlights the importance of addressing population-related concerns such as reproductive health, family planning, gender equality, and sustainable development.



This year’s celebration coincides with the 30th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), held in Cairo, Egypt in 1994, and the 30th anniversary of the NPC, marking three decades of commitment to addressing population-related challenges and opportunities.



Mr Aboagye indicated that investment in the youth would enable them to possess the right skills, health and capacity, which would trigger national development.



He said equipping the youth through education, training and skills development provided them with the opportunity to enter the job market or embark on entrepreneurial ventures which in the long run makes them financially independent, and thereby, contribute to economic growth.



Encouraging active participation and leadership among youth in political, social, and economic spheres is essential for inclusive governance and sustainable development, Mr Aboagye stated and added that quality education equipped the youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to drive innovation and development.



He said the 2024 commemoration of the WPD offered the nation the opportunity to reignite awareness about the importance of youth in national development; mobilize resources and support for youth-focused initiatives; and foster partnerships between government, private sector, and civil society for youth empowerment.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

