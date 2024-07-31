Passage of Affirmative Action Bill: UN Special Representative commends Ghana

Accra, July 31, GNA - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, has welcomed the adoption of the Affirmative Action Bill by the Parliament of Ghana.

“The adoption of the Affirmative Action Bill is a major achievement. It demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to achieving gender equality in both the public and private sector in the exercise of power and decision-making, which will contribute to consolidating social justice and development in the country,” said Mr. Simão in a statement released by UNOWAS.

The Special Representative encouraged all stakeholders to continue working towards the implementation of the adopted Bill for strengthening inclusive democracy in Ghana.

Parliament on Tuesday passed the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024.

The Bill’s goal is to effectively address the country’s social, cultural, economic, and political gender imbalances, which stem from historical discrimination against women and the persistence of patriarchal socio-cultural systems and norms.

The Bill also aims to promote gender equity in both the public and private sectors.

Ghana first passed the Affirmative Action Act in 1960, allowing ten women to represent the country’s regions in the legislature.

The law acknowledged that women’s political participation was an essential component of democratic dialogue and social cohesion.

Women’s representation in all policy-making spaces in Ghana is less than the United Nations (UN) threshold of 30 per cent.

Women’s representation in Ghana’s Parliament currently stands at 14.5 per cent, while it is less than five per cent in the District Assembly System.

The situation is identical in terms of ministerial, ambassadorial, and board appointments made by the government.

Women’s effective contributions to Ghana’s development are nearly impossible because of their persistent underrepresentation in these key decision-making spaces.

Despite Ghana’s signing on to various international protocols and conventions, pledging 30 to 40 per cent representation of women, these figures remain extremely low.

GNA

