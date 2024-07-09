“Our World Our People” subject still on curriculum until 2026 

Accra, July 09, GNA – The National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) has met with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education over a proposed withdrawal of the “Our World Our People (OWOP)” subject from the Primary School curriculum.

This followed a petition to the Committee by the Ghana Publishers Association (GPA) on the proposed withdrawal of OWOP from the primary school curriculum by NaCCA.

According to a statement from NaCCA signed by Mr Matthew Owusu, its Deputy Director-General in charge of Technical Services, the meeting agreed that the effective date for the withdrawal of the subject should be moved from the 2024/2025 academic year to the 2025/2026 academic year.

Also, the OWOP textbook would be used as supplementary reading material even after the 2025/2026 academic year, because the strands and sub-strands in the subject would be incorporated into other subjects, because of the review.

The statement said NaCCA was urged to continue to extensively engage the leadership of the Ghana Publishers Association on the review and any proposed changes in the curriculum with respect to textbook development.

GNA

