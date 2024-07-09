UNDP is about leaving no one behind-Ms Eziakonwa

Accra, July 9, GNA – Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa, the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Regional Director for Africa, says the Programme is working with its partners to go beyond their needs and support creative young people to develop their potential.

She said UNDP had realised that there were talents everywhere across the country and needed to scout for them to bridge the gap between hidden talents and opportunities.

Ms Eziakonwa said this in Accra at a meeting with young change-makers to meet her, hosted by UNDP-Ghana.

The event brought together three impactful youth group activists leading the charge in their respective areas.

The first group are the climate activists supported by the UNDP-Ghana in the COP28 to shape youth-inclusive policies.

The second were the young innovators from the Young Africa Innovates Programme in Ghana, who were already making a change with their innovative solutions for sustainable development.

The final group were innovators who showcased their products and services at the Ghana-Kenya Expo, fostering economic cooperation and demonstrating the power of cross-border collaboration for economic growth.

Ms Eziakonwa said, “You can count on UNDP as a partner to achieve your potential. We want to invest in the dignity of the youth and take control of their career paths.”

She expressed satisfaction about the excellent ideas exhibited by the youth through their innovative product development.

“I am very impressed with the innovation from the youth. Their creativity exceeded my expectations,” she said.

She expressed her excitement about the beneficiaries sense of credibility gained from their product due to the international platform opportunities.

“Sometimes it is not only about money, but the platform to be visible across the world for acceptability,” he said.

Mr Mark Osafo, a plantain farmer and beneficiary of the UNDP Youth Innovation Programme, said the opportunity had shaped his business fortunes for better outcomes.

He said under the boot camp, the knowledge acquired had made him increase the production of his processed plantains into gari, drinks, and ice creams.

He said he is hoping to expand the business with the acquisition of a 10-hectare plantation farm in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

He called for support to buy equipment to expand his business and commended UNDP for the opportunity to unleash his potential.

Ms Gloria Agyare, Programmes Officer, Ghana Youth Environmental Movement, Ghana, a beneficiary of COP 28, said the platform had built her confidence and increased her advocacy on climate change.

Mr Sampson Dzivor, Accessibility Specialist, said he had developed software that assisted people with disabilities and local traders to buy and sell on the electronic commerce platform.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

