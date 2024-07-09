VRA announces potential spillage of excess water from Akosombo Dam

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), July. 09, GNA – The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced its intention to potentially spill excess water from the Akosombo Dam, citing high water levels and significant inflow.

It is to save the structural integrity of the Dam from collapse.

Mr Ken Arthur, the VRA’s Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Services, in a notice to over 40 stakeholders, including the Minister for the Interior and Assemblies within the dam’s catchment areas, revealed that the authority proposes to engage stakeholders to discuss the potential implications, mitigative measures, and information dissemination.

This development comes after VRA began releasing excess water from the Akosombo Dam in September 2023, which lasted until October 30, 2023, affecting numerous districts, displacing about 39,000 people, and destroying properties worth millions of Ghana cedis.

Meanwhile, a team from the VRA are expected to pay a courtesy call on Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister on Tuesday.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), has revealed that hundreds of victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in Tongu were still awaiting full compensation from the government, ten months after the incident.

Addressing Chiefs and Queen mothers of Tongu at Juapong, Mr Ablakwa emphasized the need for

He stated that many residents remained in tents, while farmers whose farms were destroyed and residents whose houses were submerged had not received compensation.

According to him, needed an emergency preparedness plan, alternative drainage measures, engagement with Chiefs, political leaders, and other relevant stakeholders to avert incidents that occurred last year.

The MP, however, said that his lawyers were putting up measures to collate data and verify property lost to pursue rightful compensations from VRA.

Additionally, he urged the government to reconstruct the damaged Sayikope steel bridge, which collapsed on January 26, disrupting socioeconomic activities, and posing risks to school children and pregnant women who must use boats to cross to Adidome.

GNA

