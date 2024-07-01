Opuni Trial: l can’t comment on the forensic science laboratory results–Witness

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 1, GNA – Madam Fiona Gyamfi, a Laboratory Manager at the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) says she is not in the position to comment on a test result of the forensic science laboratory at the Authority.

She said, “We are not aware of the type of sample presented to the forensic science laboratory and the kind of request submitted for the testing.”

Madam Gyamfi, a subpoenaed witness for Mr Seidu Agongo, was speaking in his evidence in Chief in the trial involving Dr Stephen Opuni, a former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, led by Mr Benson Nutsukpui, Counsel for Agongo.

Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and corruption by a public officer in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail each.

The witness said when she, together with her Head of Department were invited to EOCO, it was there that she was given the result of the second test for the first time.

She said the invitation was for her to explain why no final recommendations or conclusions were made in their reports on the testing of lithovit fertilizer but “we explained to them that at the time of the testing, there were no standards for testing fertilisers.”

“Remarks and conclusions are something based on the client’s specifications,” he added.

She said when the explanation was offered to the team from EOCO, it was not happy and convinced because “we did not give the final remarks”.

Madam Gyamfi said the team was of the view that because the second test was conducted by the same Institution and that had some remarks, they were wondering why the first, conducted by the Material Science Department, did not have same.

“During the time of the first testing, there were no standards regarding fertiliser,” she explained.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

