One in 10 flights at Frankfurt airport cancelled amid climate action

Frankfurt, Jul. 25, (dpa/GNA) – Around one in 10 flights were cancelled at Germany’s Frankfurt airport on Thursday – a major European transport hub – after activists from the Last Generation climate group glued themselves to the tarmac.

About 140 of the airport’s 1,400 scheduled flights were annulled due to the disruption at Germany’s largest airport, operators Fraport said. Passengers were told to expect delays for the rest of the day.

The runways were clear for flight operations to resume at 7:50 am (0550 GMT), just under three hours after eight people entered the airport premises and stuck themselves to the tarmac and a fence.

A Fraport spokesman condemned the protest, saying that “the perpetrators face severe penalties and high civil claims for damages.”

The eight activists had gained access to the fenced-off airport grounds at around 5 am, the police said. One of them got caught on the fence, while the seven others managed to breach the security area and glue themselves to the two central take-off and landing runways.

The activists were handed to the Hesse state police after being removed from the tarmac.

Following a similar incident at Germany’s Cologne/Bonn airport on Wednesday that led to a three-hour flight suspension, Last Generation again claimed responsibility for the breach.

“The continued extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal is a threat to our existence,” the group posted on X, calling for an end to fossil fuel use by 2030.

The group said that six people had cut their way through the wire mesh fence and walked, cycled or skated to various spots on the runways, where they displayed signs saying “Oil kills.”

Inside the airport terminals, long queues formed at the Lufthansa airline counters, while the airport offered free water to travellers.

With delays expected throughout the day, passengers were asked to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Hesse state premier Boris Rhein sharply criticized the disruptive action.

“These irresponsible and criminal climate radicals are only interested in causing as much damage as possible,” Rhein posted on X. “And this at the expense of thousands of holidaymakers looking forward to a few days of vacation. Anyone who jeopardizes safety in this way must be severely punished.”

Transport Minister Volker Wissing told Bild newspaper: “Legislators must respond with maximum severity to this. We have already initiated tougher penalties for such criminal behaviour.”

The Cabinet decided last week to tighten penalties for air traffic interference. However, parliament still needs to vote on the proposal.

The Fraport spokesman said there are more than 30 kilometres of fence at Frankfurt airport, which are technically secured and monitored by patrols.

GNA

