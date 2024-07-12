Oguaa Traditional Council holds durbar, inducts four UCC Halls 

By Isaac Arkoh/Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, July 12, GNA – The Oguaa Traditional Council, has held a mini durbar where customary rites were performed to formally welcome the traditional leaders of the four Halls of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) into its esteemed Council.

They are Adehye Hall Traditional Council, Oguaa Hall Traditional Council, Casley Hayford Hall Traditional Council, Atlantic Hall Traditional Council and Valco Hall Traditional Council.

Adorned in exquisite traditional clothes, the delegation from the Hall Councils consisted of Chiefs, Queens, linguists, Ebusuapayinfo, Gyase chiefs, Kronti chiefs and subjects.

They took turns to exchange warm pleasantries with Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, amidst a gathering of Chiefs and Queens who were seated in regal splendour.

The Hall Councils were lauded for their unwavering commitment to preserving Ghana’s diverse cultural heritage, fostering a strong sense of camaraderie, and demonstrating profound expertise and eloquence in matters of custom and tradition.

In a remark, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta emphasised the necessity for traditional leaders to unify and cooperate in upholding Ghana’s vibrant traditions and culture to address societal injustices.

He expressed profound apprehension regarding the gradual disappearance of diverse facets of Ghanaian culture, cautioning against the potential erosion of the nation’s heritage and identity.

He cited the decline of traditional dances such as Adowa, Kpanlogo and Apatampa, noting that they had nearly vanished whilst contemporary dances of peculiar nature had taken their place among the youth.

The pervasive influence of Western culture, he said, was diverting attention away from Ghanaian traditions, evident in the ease with which people conversed in English compared to their struggles with local dialects.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta availed his unalloyed expertise to the Hall Councils, underscoring the importance of preserving and promoting Ghana’s cultural legacy.

He advised the Hall Councils to integrate education with tradition to enhance their character and charm, emphasising the significance of humility and prioritising the welfare of their communities.

In a bold move, the Omanhen agreed to establish a student’s traditional council akin to the Student’s Representative Council to champion tradition and culture within the university setting.

Okofo Kwadwo Bi Benti II, the Assin Darmanghene and Benkumhen of Assin Atandansu praised the gathering as a valuable learning opportunity for students, applauding Osabarimba for his innovative approach to reviving tradition and culture.

He appealed for the creation of a student traditional council with a dedicated office at the UCC to advance Ghanaian culture and tradition.

Okofo Twum Barima II, the Chief of Valco, expressed gratitude to the chiefs for the recognition accorded them and pledged their commitment to learn and make amends for their shortfalls as traditional leaders.

He called on the Oguaa Traditional Council to provide support by offering expert personnel to train and guide them in their cultural endeavours.

