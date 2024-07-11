Nyakrom Omanahene debunks allegation of derogatory remarks against ruling government  

By James Esuon, GNA

Agona Nyakrom (C/R), July 11, GNA – The Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, has denied making derogatory remarks against the ruling government during a recent visit of Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to his palace.

The Omanhene said he never made any utterances that attracted the headline ‘’ Nyakrom see development whenever NDC is in power,’’ published on social media and by some traditional media houses during the visit of the National Chairman.

Addressing a press conference to set the records straight at Nyakrom in the Agona West of the Central region, Katakyi Nyakoh Eku said the allegation was baseless, unfounded and calculated attempts by some followers of some political party to score cheap popularity to dent his reputation as Overlord of Agonaman.

He said as Overlord of Agonaman, he had the moral right to receive or welcome any political party leader be it in government or opposition into his palace but had never dabbled in partisan politics because of peace and harmony.

The Omanhene touted massive construction of dormitories at Siddiqq Senior High School and presentation of new bus by the ruling government to enhance quality teaching and learning.

The government under President Akufo Addo, he revealed had also constructed Astroturf at Agona Nyakrom as part of efforts to promote sporting activities among the youth in the town.

The Overlord of Agonaman said President Akufo Addo recently responded to the appeal made to him by the chiefs for the construction of the Nyakrom bridge and work was progressing steadily.

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku said the contractor on the project had assured him and the entire chiefs that the construction of the bridge would be completed before the Annual Akwambo festival, which comes off on Sunday August 3 to Saturday 10, 2024.

He said the former President, John Agyekum Kuffuor did so many projects for Agona Nyakrom including elevation of Nyakrom Senior High Technical school to a model school that saw massive expansion of infrastructural development.

There was also the provision of ICT centre for basic schools that improved learning of the subjects by students.

The Omanhene mentioned the tarring of Nyakrom roads by former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and Prof J.E. A Mills both of blessed memory for the people of Nyakrom.

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku disclosed that similarly, former President John Dramani Mahama and flag bearer of NDC for 2024 elections also provided social amenities to Nyakrom when he was in government.

The Omanhene admonished party supporters and social media bloggers to avoid negative reportage that caused disaffection and acrimony among Ghanaians, especially chiefs to help maintain the dignity and honour of the institution.

