Northern Regional GPRTU fails to adhere to nationwide strike 

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, July 15, GNA – Northern Regional members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) have declined to embark on the sit-down strike directed by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

At the visit of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Tamale station of the GPRTU on Monday, vehicles were seen loading to Kumasi, Techiman, Kintampo amongst other destinations.

Drivers at the station, who spoke to the GNA on anonymity, said they were unaware of any strike.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Salifu Masawudu, Industrial Relations Officer of the Northern Regional branch of the GPRTU, said the region’s decision to abstain from the strike was influenced by procedural concerns.

He said the regional office did not receive direct communication from the national GPRTU regarding the strike directive.

He stated that the national body’s directive was received in the form of a general communique rather than a formal direct notification to the regional office.

He said directives issued by the TUC must be conveyed by affiliate unions to their members, adding although individuals in the region might be aware, it was unofficial.

He said “I coordinate activities in the region, and I have not been officially informed. So, my office has not taken any action to inform regional members accordingly.”

He emphasised that the national GPRTU should have called the regional executive to ensure that members implemented the industrial action.

The TUC on July 12 issued a statement of strike action for all public sector workers, effective Monday, July 15.

The strike action was to show the TUC’s disapproval of the proposed sale of 60 per cent of SSNIT’s shares in four hotels and indicated that it was not in the best interest of Ghanaian workers.

GNA

