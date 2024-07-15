Wa Serial Killing: Driver’s mate killed in cold blood 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), July 15, GNA – A driver’s mate, suspected to be in his mid-20s, has allegedly been gruesomely murdered in Duori, a suburb of Wa.

The incident occurred between the late hours of Sunday, July 14, 2024, and the early hours of Monday, July 15, 2024.

The residents of the area woke up to the terrifying sight of the lifeless young man with a slash in the throat, which they suspected to be part of the serial killings happening in Wa.

Narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa on Monday, Mr Ibrahim Zakarea, the Assembly Member of Duori Electoral Area, said the driver of a trailer (long vehicle) and his mate got to Wa in late hours of Sunday, July 14, 2024, with goods, suspected to be salt.

He explained that the driver of the vehicle slept in the vehicle while the mate spread a mat on the pavement of a wall close to the vehicle to lay and the unsuspected assailants committed the heinous crime.

“I am told that they asked him (the victim) to go into the house to sleep because of mosquitoes but he could not go inside only for the driver to wake up this dawn to pray and see him in this state.

We cannot sleep. We are living in fear. Looking at where they killed this man, we know that they can even enter your house, pull you out and kill you. This is just a house, and this is where he was killed,” he lamented.

Mr Zakarea said the communities should be involved in the fight against the canker rather than leaving it in the hands of only the security agencies.

“They should allow the community people to also work. Anyone who has anything to do to help us end this issue should be allowed to do it. No one knows Duori more than we those from here and living here,” he added.

The Upper West Regional Police Command had since taken custody of the body for preservation and autopsy.

This incident amounted to 16 people killed in Wa within three years with the latest ones recorded on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, when two private security guards of a school and the Wa East District Education Office were killed one night.

GNA

