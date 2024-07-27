Nkwanta South MP fixes bad road voluntarily at Kabiti 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta South (O/R), July 26, GNA-Mr. Geoffrey Kini, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta South Constituency, has voluntarily fixed the deplorable road and bridge at Kabiti, a fishing community under Nkwanta South.

Drivers and residents of the area have bemoaned the bad nature of the road, and

appeals to the government to repair it to no avail.

They said the road is bad and that it is difficult to drive on it, especially during the current rainy season.

“We often try to dodge the numerous potholes on the road, putting the lives of pedestrians and passengers in danger,” they asserted.

To this end, the MP and some residents mobilised themselves and tried to fix the death trap bridge for road users.

Mr Kini has accused the government of neglecting the people in terms of development and other social amenities.

He used the opportunity to thank the youth, who had voluntarily supported him in fixing the broken bridge.

Traders and many road users expressed their excitement and praised the MP for his unwavering support towards their plight.

The traders finally called on the government to come and fix the remaining part of the road and other roads in the area to ease transportation stress.

