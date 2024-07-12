Newmont Ahafo South mine unveils modern loader machine to reduce carbon emission

By Dennis Peprah/Christopher Tetteh



Kenyasi, (A/R), July 12, GNA – The Newmont Ahafo Mine South in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region has procured and unveiled a brand-new underground loader machine to reduce carbon emissions, as the company mines underground.



Mr Alex Kofi Annin, the General Manager, Newmont Ahafo South Mines said the multi-national mining company was in the process of procuring five additional “Caterpillar R2900 XE underground Loader vehicles” valued US$ million dollars for its underground operations by 2026.



Speaking at a short ceremony held at the mines plant site at Kenyasi, Mr Annin mentioned the procurement of the machines signified the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, stewardship, and responsible mining.



“The machines are an enhanced process and adoption of systems towards environmental protection and sustainability through reduction of diesel emissions to mitigate climate change impacts in the mine’s operational area,” he said.



Mr Annin added that the “underground CAT is capable of reducing emissions at over 31 per cent to complement the company’s efforts and dedication towards attaining zero-carbon-emissions by 2050 and to create a more efficient future in the mining communities we serve”.



Additionally, he noted the company had entered a US$100 million strategic alliance with the CAT company to build a comprehensive mining system that would encompass autonomous haulage fleets, and other technologies for both open and underground operations.



Mr Annin said he was optimistic that the agreement would not only accelerate development, but further improve deployment of the zero-carbon-emissions technologies that would transform the industry, and “create a future where mining can thrive alongside a healthy planet”.



Mr Steven Scott, the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, R2900 XE underground Loader company, explained the machine used both diesel and electric power, saying it increased production, while using less fuel, ultimately reducing the level of carbon emissions.



He stressed the company’s readiness to partner and support Newmont with modern mining equipment to well position the mine to improve responsible mining and enhanced green environment.

GNA

DEN/KOA/LAA

