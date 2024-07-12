BECE candidates in Adidome celebrate completion of exams with high hopes

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), July 12, GNA – The candidates who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Adidome, in Central Tongu District have expressed relief and optimism after completing their exams on Friday.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some candidates described the exam questions as manageable, with many expressing confidences in passing with distinction.

Master Bright Suglo, an aspiring lawyer, said he was eager to enroll in Senior High School (SHS) and benefit from the free Senior High School policy.

He plans to support his parents on their farm, while awaiting the results.

Ms Adele Vomawor, another candidate, was jubilant after the exams, saying she answered most questions correctly and was confident of passing.

She told the GNA that she intended to support her parents’ food business to raise funds ahead of the results.

The students were cautioned to avoid social vices, such as night clubs and unprotected sexual activities, due to the high incidence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the district.

In addition to the words of caution, Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive, urged the students to resist peer pressure and cultivate a habit of reading books during their free time at home.

Madam Happy Tsifokor, the district’s Education Director, emphasized the importance of respecting their parents and prioritizing their safety as they await their results.

GNA

