More than 50 die, 1.5 million affected in north-east Indian floods

New Delhi, Jul. 4, (dpa/GNA) – Torrential monsoon rains have caused widespread floods, landslides and house collapses across north-eastern India, impacting nearly 1.5 million people and causing more than 50 deaths, according to disaster management authorities’ updates on Thursday.

In Assam, the largest state in the region, 46 deaths have been reported since the monsoon season began in June, and 1.2 million people are affected by rain-related events.

More than 25,000 people are living in temporary shelters in schools, stadiums and other government buildings after their villages were marooned or homes washed away. They have lost their farm animals and their crops are damaged.

At least 10 more deaths were reported from Sikkim, Nagaland and Manipur states. Most were caused by drowning, house collapses and landslides. Several roads are cut off by overflowing streams and rivers or landslide rubble and bridges have been washed away.

The weather office has predicted more rains in the region over the next two days.

India’s monsoon season runs from June to September and is a boon for farmers who depend on the rains it brings to irrigate their crops. But the season also leaves a trail of death and devastation.

