NDC Supporters Populate Tamale ahead of campaign launch 

By Eric K. Amoh

Tamale July 25, GNA – The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party sympathisers from all over the country have besieged the ambience of the Tamale Metropolis ahead of the official national launch of the party’s campaign.

The White, Black Green and Red umbrella inserted party emblem is visibly posted on vehicles, bikes and every space available, while many other supporters have woven scarfs in party panephelaria.

Others are flying the party flag on every available moving means of transport.

Leader of the party, former President, John Dramani Mahama, his Vice, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, party chairman, Mr Aseidu Nketiah, other national executives and party stalwarts are expected to address the launch.

It is expected that the launch would be used to explain the party’s controversial 24-hour economy policy, which has been widely criticised as a rather soft and unappealing policy campaign message.

Tamale in the last four elections has seen the NDC dwindle in numbers per average election season mark, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scored appreciable improvement in numbers and in parliamentary seats.

The two main parties share nine parliamentary seats each from the 18 seats dotted in the Northern region.

Hotels, Guest Houses, eateries and other social pleasuring grounds are seeing strange volumes of patrons.

When the GNA visited some of the hotels including Marian Hotel, Neem Avenue Hotel, and Modern City Hotel, among others, supporters were still checking into these hotels to confirm reservations.

Northern Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr Sulemana Mohammed, who spoke to the GNA, said the party in the region as host, had made adequate preparations to ensure that the launch was accident-free and successful.

He said some national executive members including Professor Joshua Alabi, National Campaign Director of Mr John Dramani Mahama, were already in Tamale ahead of the launch.

Mr Mohammed indicated that the party as part of preparation for the launch, had begun community-to-community educational campaigns to inform members and potential ones of the impending launch.

Other preparations, including, grounds media stands, podiums, security, publicity and accommodation were all being catered for. “As you can see, we are still preparing some placards for distribution while arrangements with the Police for security have been made”. He added.

The Regional Communications Officer indicated that whereas some party sympathisers arrived a few days ago, others were still arriving and some will arrive tomorrow. “We shall go round town in the morning with these placards and by 12, we will be at the grounds to start the main programme” Mr Mohammed added.

Madam Faustina Serebuoh, a trader, who had displayed her wares of party panephelaria closed to the NDC Regional Office, said the market was slow and expressed hope that it would pick up from Saturday adding that most party supporters had already gotten some paraphernalia , probably given by the party.

