Nchumuru and Nawuri chiefs in Kpandai support Bawumia’s presidential bid

Accra, July 14, GNA – The chiefs and people of the Nchumuru and Nawuri traditional areas in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region have hailed the vision and policy proposals of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s Flagbearer.

The traditional leaders believe that Dr Bawumia’s contributions towards the design and implementation of some transformational initiatives like the Free Senior High School, Agenda 111 and One- District One-Factory, demonstrated his good leadership skills and ability to fulfil the policy proposals.

They have, therefore, urged the NPP Flagbearer to continue marketing his vision to the electorate, pledging to show him “in due course” their appreciation for his ambition to engender hoslistic and rapid socio-economic development.

Nana Bayimgne II and Nana Abuga-Aba l, paramount chiefs of Nchumuru and Nawuri traditional areas, respectively, on behalf of the chiefs and people, pledged their support to Dr Bawumia during a meeting in Kpandai on Friday.

“The people of Kpandai are proud of you for the role you played as Vice President in helping President Akufo-Addo to implement far-reaching policies to addressing the inequalities in the country,” a statement issued by the chiefs said.

“Your administration has demonstrated to the people of Kpandai that equity is a hallmark to you. Your mandate as a Vice President brought significant development in the district.”

While extolling the admirable character traits of Dr Bawumia, the chiefs encouraged him to continue being respectful and humble.

“Dr Digitalisation, once again we wish to assure you that we as a people will in due course demonstrate that “Breaking the 8 is Possible,” they said in the statement.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

