NCCE organises Police-community dialogue session at Nasuan  

By Albert Futukpor

Nasuan (NE/R), July 19, GNA – The Yunyoo-Nasuan District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a police-community dialogue session as part of efforts to promote peaceful coexistence.

It created the platform, where personnel of the Ghana Police Service and community members in the district interacted to defuse suspicion and build trust to improve Police-community relations and confidence.

The event, held at Nasuan, with support from the European Union, focused on preventing and containing violent extremism.

Participants included representatives of political parties, traditional authorities, religious leaders, women and youth groups amongst others.

Corporal Hamidu Abdul Aziz, who represented the Yunyoo-Nasuan District Police Commander, educated participants on Police-community relations and the need for community members to offer support to the Police by volunteering information to make the area safe.

He encouraged community members to be vigilant to report suspicious characters to the Police to act on through investigations.

Mr. James Wajar, Headmaster, Nasuan Senior High School, also took participants through community and Police relations, emphasising the need for collaboration to safeguard lives and property.

He told the people to see the police as partners in development and support them in their work.

Mr. Wilberforce Zangina, North East Regional Director, NCCE, encouraged community members to collaborate with the Police to ensure peaceful elections this year.

GNA

