Duapa poised to reduce youth unemployment-CEO 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Anaji (W/R), July 19, GNA – Duapa Werkspace, a social enterprise and business incubation centre, has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling youth unemployment in Ghana.

Mr Erasmus Mensah-Ackon, the Executive Director, said that would be achieved through equipping young people with essential skills for employment and entrepreneurship pathways.

Mr Mensah-Ackon told the Ghana News Agency that nearly two million youth in Ghana were not in education, employment, or training (NEET).

“So, our initiatives like Duapa Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Training, (DTVET) will pave the way to address this challenge,” he said.

The centre, he noted, had lined up various skills training interventions in dressmaking, leatherworks, and mobile app development to empower youth with valuable skills for a brighter future.

He, thus, encouraged the youth in the Western Region to visit the centre for support.

“We are driving youth empowerment and sustainable development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Mr Mensah-Ackon said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

