MTN Ghana to adopt Artificial Intelligence to transform human resource

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, July 10, GNA – MTN Ghana in partnership with HR Focus is set to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI), to transform its Human resource (HR) process such as recruitment, digital onboarding, analytics, employee wellbeing, and employee experience.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Mr Paul Norman, MTN Group Chief Human Resources Officer indicated that the adoption was due to rapid advancements in the HR field driven by technological innovations and the increasing importance of digitalisation and AI in enhancing employee experience.

He said AI is now being implemented to improve the lives of employees across the world.

Mr Norman said this in a conference with over 120 HR professionals who converged in Accra, to deliberate on technological innovations on the theme: “Reinventing HR Processes in the Digital Era”.

The statement said Mr. Norman during his remarks, also announced the upcoming launch of the First Global People Report by MTN, providing an overview of key factors shaping MTN’s Employee Value Proposition and creating an effective workplace.

It said, Mr. Abdallah Ibrahim, Acting Chief Human Resource Officer, MTN Ghana, encouraged HR professionals to embrace and leverage digitalisation to revolutionise HR practices and drive organisational excellence.

He highlighted the importance of adapting to the digital world as HR practitioners and stressed the pivotal role that technology played in reshaping HR.

Mrs Naa Latiorkor Senah, Senior Manager for Organizational Development at MTN Ghana, took part in a panel discussion where she elaborated on how HR professionals can embrace digitalisation of HR processes to drive business outcomes.

The statement said other panel speakers included Mr Emmanuel Woyome, Career Services Manager at Academic City University College, and Mr Harry Baiden, Chief Executive Officer of Agregar Tech Limited also shared valuable insights into the importance of upskilling and reskilling in the digital age.

It said the conference also featured interactive networking sessions that focused on innovative practices and emerging digital trends in HR.

GNA

