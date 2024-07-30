Moroccan King Mohammed VI celebrates 25 years on throne, Achievements and Challenges

Accra, July 30, GNA-In a significant political development, King Mohammed VI of Morocco delivered his annual speech on the occasion of Throne Day, marking the 25th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

In his speech, he expressed his gratitude to God for the political, institutional, economic, and social achievements of his reign.

The King highlighted efforts to consolidate Moroccan identity, ensure social cohesion, and strengthen Morocco’s position on the international stage.

The King also underscored the ongoing challenges, particularly the issue of water exacerbated by drought and climate change.

He emphasized the importance of good governance, the prompt implementation of water transfer projects, the construction of dams, and the acceleration of desalination plants.

The speech also addressed Morocco’s support for the Palestinian cause, the King’s commitment as President of the Al-Quds Committee to provide urgent aid to Gaza, and the promotion of a sustainable solution based on the two-state solution.

Finally, the King praised the efforts of all the nation’s vital forces and paid tribute to the Royal Armed Forces and security services for their dedication to defending national unity and preserving the country’s security.

In his speech, the King emphasized that Morocco’s concern with its internal affairs did not divert attention from the tragedy experienced by the Palestinian people.

As Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, His Majesty highlighted the efforts made to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, affirming the kingdom’s continued support for initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire and improving the humanitarian situation.

King Mohammed VI stressed the need to move beyond crisis management and towards finding a final solution to the conflict.

In this context, he outlined three main points the urgency of working towards ending the war in Gaza as an immediate priority, while opening political horizons for achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.

The importance of reviving the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis through negotiations, with the necessity of confronting extremism from all parties.

He emphasized that achieving security and stability in the region was linked to the two-state solution, with Gaza being an integral part of the independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The speech comes at a time when the region is witnessing escalating tensions, highlighting Morocco’s role as an important regional player seeking to contribute to resolving crises and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

The King’s address underscored Morocco’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and its efforts to play a constructive role in regional diplomacy.

It also reflects the country’s balanced approach in addressing complex regional issues while maintaining its focus on internal development.

As the situation in the Middle East continues to evolve, King Mohammed VI’s message serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges and the need for sustained diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

GNA



