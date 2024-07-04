Haruna Youth Club donates learning materials to schools in Tamale South

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, July 4, GNA – The Haruna Youth Club, a group affiliated to Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, has donated learning materials to schools in the constituency on behalf of the MP.

These included textbooks, exercise books, mathematical sets, and boxes of pens.

The Club also donated sanitary pads to girls in the schools to enhance their menstrual hygiene during school activities.

The beneficiary schools were Banvim, Allamal, Kpanvo, Yong Malhaleeya, and Taskeeb junior high schools.

The exercise was targeted mainly at 165 Basic Educaton Certificate Education Examination (BECE) candidates, who would begin the examination next week.

Alhaji Rauf Sulemana, Tamale South Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, who led the exercise in the area, said the gesture was to support students to obtain the tools they needed for learning to ensure quality education.

Alhaji Sulemana said it was also to relieve some of the stress and financial burden that parents and teachers faced.

He advised the students to take their education seriously to become great leaders in future to promote the country’s development.

GNA

